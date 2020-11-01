Comments
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday said six people were injured in a boat explosion in Huntington Beach.
Five of the six were transported to the hospital for treatment, of which two were children and had sustained burns.
The incident unfolded just before 1 p.m. Following the explosion, authorities said the passengers jumped off the boat and another vessel picked them up. The boat was towed.
No further details were immediately released.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.