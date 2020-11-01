CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Two people were killed Sunday in a car crash that left two others injured in Whittier.

The crash unfolded on Deveron Drive and Beverly Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

It was then that authorities say they received a call of the crash. The car was believed to have lost control blocks away before colliding with two parked cars.

Investigators said a high rate of speed was possibly a factor in the crash given that the debris field lasted several blocks.

Following the crash, one person was ejected from the car, and declared dead at the scene. A second person died inside the vehicle. Two others were taken to the hospital.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

