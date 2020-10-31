Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several vehicles and other property were damaged early Saturday morning after a fire erupted along a row of carports in the Hyde Park area.
Firefighters responded to the 3100 block of West 59th Street at 12:23 a.m. By then, the carports, which were behind two apartment buildings, were already engulfed in flames.
A total of 49 firefighters kept the fire from spreading to into the two nearby apartment buildings. The carports were knocked down.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)