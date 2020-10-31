Comments
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — An unlawful assembly was declared on Saturday afternoon in response to a weekly pro-Trump rally in Beverly Hills.
Supporters of President Donald Trump planned to have the rally every weekend leading up to Election Day, so this event marked was expected to be the last of such rallies.
Beverly Hills Police said in a tweet that residents should avoid the area near the Beverly Hills sign until further notice.
