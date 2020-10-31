LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three Los Angeles Football Club players tested positive for coronavirus this week, postponing Sunday’s game against the San Jose Earthquakes.
The first positive test was announced Wednesday night, and then on Friday, the team shared that two other players had also tested positive for COVID-19.
Other players and staff continued to test negative but Major League Soccer said it is postponing Sunday’s game “out of an abundance of caution.”
The names of the three players who have tested positive have not yet been released.
They are among five Los Angeles professional team athletes who have tested positive for coronavirus since Tuesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday following a positive coronavirus test. The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday that starting guard Ryan Groy also tested positive.