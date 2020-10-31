WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Some of the biggest events in the Southland, like the annual Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood, have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns but some cities are still planning to celebrate in their own ways.
In West Hollywood, streets were not packed as they typically are on Halloween, and some businesses have boarded up their facilities to help prevent crowds from gathering for anticipated events that won’t be hosted this year.
WeHo city officials are warning residents not to come out, and say that they will consider a curfew if there is overcrowding.
Santa Clarita is not intending to stop any celebrations and still encourages its residents to go trick-or-treating, but while taking safety precautions.
The city hosted on Thursday and Friday its inaugural Haunted Highway event, a 15-minute drive-through celebration where families can experience spooky scenes from the comfort of their own vehicles.