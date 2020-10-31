WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — Community leaders and loved ones gathered at Mona Park in Willowbrook on Saturday to remember the life of Fred Williams III, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month.

Newly released body camera video shows a deputy shooting the armed man to death in the backyard of a home.

Deputies say it all started when they were patrolling Mona Park and noticed Williams was carrying a gun.

Home security video shows a deputy chasing after Williams, who hopped on a fence with a gun in hand.

Community advocates argue there should have been another method to apprehending Williams, and that he did not need to be shot and killed. Some leaders are calling for charges to be brought against the deputy.

“When Fred was fleeing, he had his back to the deputy at all times,” said Cliff Smith, of the Coalition of Community Control Over the Police.

“The gun they said he had in his hand was pointed in the direction he was jumping in over the fence when he was shot in the back,” another community activist, Najee Ali, said.

Investigators say when Williams climbed onto the roof, the deputy spotted the gun and opened fire.

Authorities say they recovered a loaded 9mm pistol near his body.

The family is now pushing for the deputy’s name to be released as the investigation continues and they mourn Williams’ death.

“He was a joker, keep everybody in the room laughing, a party person… just all around cool,” a loved one said.

Family and friends plan to hold a march next Saturday at S Figueroa St & W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90037.