ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Four people were injured in a shooting at the Sahara Theater gentleman’s club in
Anaheim early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred at 1210 S. State College Blvd, near Ball Road, at 1:35 a.m. when a person approached the business and shot into the club. Around 30 to 50 people were inside, officials said.
Four people have sustained minor to moderate wounds, but none are considered life-threatening. Three of the victims were taken to the hospital and the fourth declined additional treatment, according to police.
Police are searching for two possible suspects in a vehicle described by witnesses as a red or maroon or silver or gray four-door compact.
Anyone with information was asked to call Anaheim police at 714-765-1900 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.
