LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people were killed early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound 405 freeway in Long Beach.
The crash was reported around 3:50 a.m. near Palo Verde Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At least seven people were taken to area hospitals — two trauma patients and five minor injury
patients — after the crash, which involved a wrong way driver, authorities said.
At least two people were ejected from the vehicle.
The northbound lanes of the freeway were blocked at Palo Verde Avenue until further notice, and traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Studebaker Road.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
