LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Yasiel Puig is being sued by a woman who alleges the former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder sexually assaulted her at Staples Center in 2018.

The woman, identified only as Jane Roe, is also alleging assault and battery, intentional Infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Thursday.

According to the suit, the alleged attack happened during a Laker game at Staples Center on Oct. 31, 2018.

The plaintiff, who did not know Puig, met him briefly while watching the basketball contest in the VIP lounge, the suit states.

Roe alleges Puig grabbed her and forced her into a bathroom in the Chairman’s Room lounge. Puig tried to pull off her clothes, touched her inappropriately and pinned her with one arm while he committed a lewd act, the suit alleges.

“The defendant is a professional athlete who used his celebrity status to intimidate and sexually assault a stranger,” the plaintiff’s attorney Taylor Rayfield said. “His brazen attack has caused emotional and psychological injuries to our client which have severely impacted her life.”

Roe said she is filing the lawsuit because she believes there could be other women who suffered from similar assaults.

“I was in complete shock because it all happened so fast,” said Roe. “It was terrifying and humiliating and I don’t want anyone else to have to suffer the same kind of trauma that I’m experiencing.”

She seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. A representative for Puig, who is now a free agent, could not be immediately reached.

In 2013, Puig signed a seven-year, $42 million contract to play for the Dodgers. Most recently, the outfielder played for the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians.

