BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — A woman who authorities say fled to Hong Kong and Australia was charged Friday in the 2017 hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Whittier.
Andrea Dorothy Chan, aka Andrea Dorothy Reyes, was charged with a felony count each of hit-and-run driving resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter. Chan was also charged with a misdemeanor count of destroying or concealing evidence and faces allegations of causing great bodily injury.
Prosecutors say Chan, 35, ran over 46-year-old Augustin Rodriguez, who was on a bicycle, and dragged him under her car for a period of time on Jan. 13, 2017. She then had her vehicle fixed and stored in Idaho before leaving the country, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The FBI located Chan in Hong Kong and issued an international warrant for her arrest. She then moved to Australia, where she was arrested in Adelaide in April of 2018. She arrived back in Southern California Thursday after a year-long extradition process.
If convicted as charged, Chan faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 11 years in state prison. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court Monday.