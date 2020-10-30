(CBS Local)– Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a Supreme Court Justice for over two decades and was one of the most influential figures in American history. On Friday night, Comedy Central pay tribute to the late Ginsburg with a special called “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Remembering RBG — A Nation Ugly Cries With Desi Lydic.”

It’s been just over a month since Ginsburg passed away and she has already been replaced on the Supreme Court by Justice Amy Coney Barrett. In the special, Lydic pays tribute to RBG by talking with people like Senator Elizabeth Warren, a same-sex couple that was married by Ginsburg and Betsy West and Julie Cohen, the directors of the documentary “RBG.”

“Right after she [Ruth Bader Ginsburg] passed, there was this collective feeling that so many women felt of grief and sorrow,” said Lydic, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “There was panic and denial and anger. We were trying to wrap our minds around it and we thought let’s see if we can make a special where we take a step back and appreciate some of the accomplishments she made. She is a titan and we wanted to sit in her legacy for a little bit. Celebrate and go through this journey of experiencing the five stages of grief, while speaking to legal experts and thought leaders about what’s next and where do we go from here.”

Lydic enjoyed putting this special together because she said it was cathartic in helping her work through her emotions about Ginsburg’s death. The Daily Show correspondent believes humor is a powerful ingredient in dealing with all of life’s ups and downs.

“There are so many times at The Daily Show when we go how can we make this funny, this is so upsetting,” said Lydic. “It’s really the only way I know how to work through something. It felt really cathartic and we sat with so many experts and so many of the women had a funny reaction to hearing the news. Three out of four women screamed at the top of their lungs and had to go apologize to their neighbors.”

Lydic’s special airs on Comedy Central Friday, October 30 at 11 p.m. EST/PST. While the guests on this special have specific reasons why they were impacted by RBG, Lydic likes to focus on what Ginsburg accomplished before she got to the Supreme Court.

“The thing that amazed me is that she had such an impact, even before she was on the Supreme Court,” said Lydic. “She spent her entire career as a young lawyer fighting legal discrimination really all over the country. There were laws where men and women had different drinking ages. All kinds of laws and she was so genius in the ways that she approached it. She brought the justices cases where the injured parties were men. She thought ahead and said how can I appeal to these nine male justices. It was a genius move and she was playing the long game.”

