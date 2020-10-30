LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while Ventura reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 498 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 68,050 cases and 1,319 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 60,728 had recovered.
There were 150 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 33 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 236 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 64,367 cases and 1,074 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 60,620 had recovered.
There were 231 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 53 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 85 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 14,410 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,682 had recovered, 562 were under active quarantine and 166 had died.
There were 27 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, five of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 827,297 Riverside County residents, 805,879 San Bernardino County residents and 215,853 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.