LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday announced a program for drivers to receive a $20 discount on certain traffic citations if they are paid within 48 hours.
The program, “Early Pay L.A.,” begins Monday, Nov. 2, and will remain in effect until June 30.
“My administration will continue to do everything possible to support Angelenos through the unprecedented challenges we face,” Garcetti said. “COVID-19 has dealt a devastating blow to Angelenos’ financial security, and these funds will provide essential relief to our residents during this moment of economic upheaval.”
The new program will award discounts for early payment on citations related to residential street sweeping, overnight and oversize parking districts, and vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts.
“In moments of crisis, we need to do all we can to support Angelenos while maintaining parking regulations that keep our streets safe and protect the quality of life of our neighborhoods,” LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds said. “Early Pay L.A. is one of several programs LADOT uses to reduce the financial burden of parking citations for our most vulnerable.”
More information about Early Pay L.A. is available here.