SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) – Deputies called to a break-in at a San Dimas home early Friday morning found a man stabbed to death.
The killing occurred at around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Portola Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Deputies on the scene told CBSLA that the suspect had broken into the home of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
At some point during the break-in, the intruder was stabbed. He then got in his car and tried to drive away, crashing after a few blocks, deputies on scene said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department reports. His name was not immediately released.
The exact circumstances of the stabbing were unclear. Investigators did not confirm what kind of weapon was used or whether it was recovered at the scene.
There was also no word on whether any arrests had been made.