WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Friday released body camera footage of a deputy fatally shooting a 25-year-old Black man in Willowbrook.

The footage shows the man, identified by the coroner’s office as Fred Williams III, on top of a garden shed with a firearm in his hand. He is then seen jumping to the yard of another property, at which point the deputy shoots him.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 after deputies saw Williams holding a handgun and standing with a group of about 15 people in the area of Mona Park. Williams then allegedly put the gun in his waistband and ran away.

One deputy pursued him on foot and another deputy followed in a patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department. Photos previously released showed Williams with a handgun in his waist as he ran through the yard of a residence in the 2200 block of East 122nd Street.

The sheriff’s department alleges that Williams “engaged the deputy by pointing his firearm at him at which point a deputy involved shooting occurred,” but that is not clearly shown in the video.

A full autopsy report has not been completed, but the coroner’s office has reported that Williams was shot in the back.

Williams had been convicted three times of burglary, according to the sheriff’s department, and was on parole and prohibited from owning a firearm.

“Homicide investigators will continue to investigate this incident by completing additional interviews, examining additional evidence and toxicology results, and completing forensic reviews of the involved evidence,” Matt Burson, chief of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Professional Standards Division, said.

