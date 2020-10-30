Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a fire at a structure in downtown Los Angeles.
The fire was first reported shortly after 8 p.m. at a building in the 900 block of South San Julio Street after heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the roof of the building.
By 8:30 p.m., the fire had been upgraded to a Greater Alarm structure fire with 99 firefighters assigned with heavy flames inside.
Shortly after fire crews arrived, they were forced to take a defensive position due to the deteriorating conditions. According to the fire department, the building was believed to be a fabric business.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.