LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Work is now underway to give the Wilmington Waterfront in the Port of Los Angeles a $71 million makeover.
City leaders and Port of LA officials broke ground Thursday on the site, which overlooks one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
“We have worked diligently over the years to create more open spaces and recreational areas for the residents of Wilmington,” LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino said in a statement.
The nine-acre development will be built on what used to be a heavy industrial port area. The project, which is scheduled to be finished by 2023, will eventually include a promenade, public pier and dock, public restrooms with a green roof, a playground and a parking lot. A community park will also be built next to Banning’s Landing Community Center, along with public seating, bike racks and drinking fountains.
The development is being funded by the Port of Los Angeles Public Access Investment Plan.