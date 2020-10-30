(CBS Philly)- The NFL season reaches its midway point this weekend with Week 8 of the schedule set to unfold across the country. Fantasy owners are now in the playoff push hoping to begin closing in on spots in the back half of the year.

To help, Fantasy Football Today’s Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard are here with this week’s start ’em or sit ’em. They break down three players to have in your lineup and three to avoid at each spot on your fantasy roster as you look to make the right moves to guide your team to a win.

Carson Wentz is the start of the week for Eisenberg as he faces a Dallas defense that has been historically bad this season.

“He’s going to light them up. Hopefully getting his third straight game of 30 or more fantasy points. Huge game coming for Carson Wentz as he has turned around that slow start,” said Eisenberg.

Joining Wentz in the start category for quarterbacks is Ryan Tannehill as the Titans face the Bengals, and last week’s start of the week, Justin Herbert, on the road against the Denver Broncos.

On the other side, Richard says fantasy owners should think twice before starting Cam Newton, Drew Brees or Jared Goff this week. For Brees, going up against the Chicago Bears, Richard says that even if the Saints get receiver Michael Thomas back, there are too many factors playing against the veteran this week.

“Even if Michael Thomas does play, I believe in this Chicago defense. First of all, they have been good against the pass. Second of all, I think they bounce back after a rough go on Monday against the Rams,” said Richard. “And, Brees on the road has never been a sure thing. And if the weather doesn’t cooperate, in Chicago, Brees’ downfield throws, he doesn’t have many of them, they could be affected.”

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals Projected Points: 25.0

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 26.5

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 22.3

RB:

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 13.5

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 12.2



Le’Veon Bell, Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets, Projected Points: 8.4



WR:

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 13.4

Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 14.6

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 11.4

TE:

T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 11.3



Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 8.4



Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 10.6



Sit

QB:

Cam Newton, New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 18.7

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 17.7

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 22.1



RB:

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 11.5

Damien Harris, New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 7.1

Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 10.1

WR:

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 11.3

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 15.0



Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 15.3

TE:

Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 8.9

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 8.0



Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 9.3