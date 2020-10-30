DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District’s ninth annual “Check Before You Burn” season begins Sunday.
The program, which runs through Feb. 28, bans the burning of firewood in residential fireplaces, stoves or outdoor fire pits on “no burn” days when unhealthy air quality is forecast.
“No-burn” day alerts do not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley or High Desert, homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are also exempt.
Residents can learn about “no burn” days by doing the following:
- Signing up for AQMD Air Alerts on air quality and notification when mandatory “no-burn” days are issued for particular neighborhoods at aqmd.gov;
- Checking the “Before You Burn Map” on the AQMD’s website here;
- Calling the AQMD’s toll-free number at 866-966-3293 for daily Check Before You Burn information;
- Visiting the AQMD’s “Check Before You Burn” webpages at aqmd.gov for more information;
- Downloading the AQMD’s app to check local air quality and get notifications when no-burn days are called;
- Follow the AQMD’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Last winter, 23 “no-burn” days were called, according to the air quality agency.
