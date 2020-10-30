Comments
FONTANA (CBSLA) — A huge fire broke out at a gas station in Fontana Friday.
The second-fire was reported at a Valerio gas station near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway before 8 a.m., according to San Bernardino County officials. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the station’s mini mart.
Fontana: (Final) Sierra IC reporting Knockdown, transitioning to salvage & overhaul. Fire investigators OS for cause & origin investigation. pic.twitter.com/HwmPeaKq7q
— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 30, 2020
Firefighters were able to put out the flames by 10:40 a.m. and keep them from reaching the gas pumps. Investigators are now on the scene to determine how the fire started.
No injuries were reported.