By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fontana, Fontana News, KCAL 9

FONTANA (CBSLA) — A huge fire broke out at a gas station in Fontana Friday.

The second-fire was reported at a Valerio gas station near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway before 8 a.m., according to San Bernardino County officials. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the station’s mini mart.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames by 10:40 a.m. and keep them from reaching the gas pumps. Investigators are now on the scene to determine how the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

