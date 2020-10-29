LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A player for the Los Angeles Chargers has tested positive for coronavirus, the team revealed Thursday.
The Chargers reported that they were notified late Wednesday night of the unnamed player’s diagnosis with COVID-19.
The player and his “close contacts” are quarantining at home, the Chargers said.
The team has not canceled any practices. The Hoag Performance Center, the team’s practice facility in Costa Mesa, remains open. All meetings are being held virtually, however.
“Hoag Performance Center remains open, and the team will follow its normal practice and meeting schedule,” the Bolts said in a statement.
The Chargers are scheduled to travel to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m.
Over the past several weeks, the NFL has adjusted the times and dates of games in response to positive COVID-19 cases.
Last Sunday, the NFL moved the Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game into its primetime night slot in place to replace the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Oakland Raiders game after Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown tested positive for coronavirus, putting the game at risk. The Raiders game went forward, but was played earlier in the day.