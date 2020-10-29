Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — United Airlines will start offering free COVID-19 testing to passengers ahead of their flights as part of a new pilot program.
The airline hopes the move will help get more people traveling again.
The testing, which will start as just a trial program, could essentially guarantee that everyone aboard the aircraft is COVID-19 negative.
The four-week trial run will start on Nov. 16 for people flying between Newark and London.
Passengers will have to arrive three hours before their scheduled flight to get the rapid test results.