IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – A suspicious envelope containing a white power forced the evacuation of a building belonging to Southern California Edison in Irwindale Thursday morning and prompted a hazmat callout.
The suspicious envelope was reported before 8:40 a.m. in the 6000 block of Irwindale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
All employees in the building were evacuated and hazardous materials teams from both the L.A. County Fire and L.A. County Sheriff’s departments were brought in to investigate.
Irwindale police were also on scene.
Exactly how and where the envelope was found and what kind of substance it might contain were not confirmed.
Irwindale Avenue remained open.