SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspect was behind bars Thursday, nearly three months after a South Los Angeles father was killed in a hit-and-run.

“This is definitely 100% preventable,” Bibiana Diaz, the victim’s step-daughter said.

Diaz’s step-father, Jorge Guerra, was killed July 8 in a hit-and-run that was caught on security camera. Guerra and his two young daughters were out riding their bikes on Wadsworth Avenue, just north of 88th Street.

“A stolen 1997 Honda accord traveling at a high rate of speed struck all of them from behind,” Officer Gerald Chavarria, with the Los Angeles Police Department, said. “Although the children were not seriously injured, unfortunately Mr. Guerra sustained fatal injuries and died about a week later.”

Evidence at the scene led officers to suspected driver Moises Iscaya who was allegedly caught on video running from the crash. He is now facing a string of charges, including murder.

“I would like to say that I’m extremely grateful to all the officers and detectives that were working diligently on this case,” Diaz said.

Diaz and her family said they are frustrated with the number of hit-and-runs happening in South and East Los Angeles this year. Some LAPD officers have even called it an epidemic.

“Unfortunately, what happened to my father was just one of the many casualties caused in South Los Angeles by traffic violence,” Diaz said. “I urge people not to just slow down, but watch the road, yield to pedestrians and share it with cyclists and everyone walking on the street.”

Diaz is now part of the Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) organization.

“I hope to achieve to not only spread awareness for street safety, but I hope that I’m able to prevent another little girl or another little boy being torn apart from their father, their mother, their family,” she said.

Iscaya is being held on a $2 million bail.