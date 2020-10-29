PERRIS (CBSLA) — Sam’s Club is hiring hundreds of associates to staff a brand new distribution center in Perris.
“While we’re only hiring about 100 associates in the next couple of months, we actually expect to get up to about 600 or 800 associates when this facility is fully ramped,” said Michelle Malashock, director of communications for Sam’s Club.
Part of the Walmart family, Sam’s Club is a membership-only retail warehouse. They are looking for help at a state-of-the-art 750,000 square foot distribution center.
“Sam’s Club is seeing a tremendous growth in the e-commerce space as shopper shift their buying habits,” Malashock said. “Specifically in the L.A. area, we’re looking for people who could basically fulfill orders.”
The positions are full-time and offer competitive wages, full benefits, and room to grow.
“It’s just a place that no matter where you start, there is just limitless potential to where you go,” Malashock said.
Interested in applying? Visit careers.walmart.com for more information.