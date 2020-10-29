PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Tournament of Roses will host a virtual TV special on New Year’s Day in lieu of the annual parade that was canceled due to COVID-19, it was announced Thursday.

The two-hour televised entertainment special will benefit Feeding America. The event coordinators said in a statement that they have partners with six broadcasters to air the show during the time slot that is traditionally reserved for live coverage of the parade.

“The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” will feature live-to-tape musical performances, celebrity guests, memorable past floats, marching band performances, and past Rose Bowl football highlights.

“We are beyond excited about the upcoming New Year’s Day television special and the unique opportunity it gives us to not only entertain our worldwide audience in new and dynamic ways, but also honor the Rose Parade’s 130-year tradition,” said David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Tournament of Roses.

“Each year, tens of millions across America and around the world invite us into their homes to celebrate the New Year, and this year will be no different,” he said. “We may not be able to make our typical 5.5-mile march, but we are hosting a spectacular celebration nonetheless.”

The show will air on ABC, the Hallmark Channel, KTLA, NBC, RFD-TV and Univision on Jan. 1 at 8 a.m.

Details on performances and segments have not yet been announced.

“The Rose Parade is a longstanding and central part of our New Year celebrations — not only here in Pasadena, but also around the world — and we are delighted that tradition will continue this year in a new, reimagined way,” said Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek. “We are excited to see how it comes to life on TV this year.”

