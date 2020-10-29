ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — With just one day to go before Friday’s opening of Orange County’s first-ever super vote sit at the Honda Center, final touches were being put in place.

Anyone registered to vote in Orange County can cast their ballot at the location through Election Day, without even getting out of their cars.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Orange County residents can register and update voter registration information, get a replacement ballot, vote in person or use the drive-thru to vote or drop off a vote-by-mail ballot.

“I think, physically drop in is a safer option,” Karl Brown, a voter, said. “I just think if I can go and do it myself, I feel more secure that it’s going to be counted, and that’s the important thing for me.”

Those who still want to cast their ballot in person the traditional way can still vote inside of the Honda Center. According to the Orange County registrar, more than 1,000 voters can be safely processed at the super vote center each day.

For those who work during the day, the location will remain open until 8 p.m. through Nov. 3.

“I think it’s so convenient,” David Vasquez, a voter, said. “I think more people should go out and actually vote, especially since we’re doing it by mail, and I feel like this whole process is so easy.”

If the Honda Center is not convenient, there are 167 other voting centers scattered around Orange County that can be found on the county registrar’s website.