NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – The president of California State University Channel Islands was named Thursday the successor to retiring California State University Northridge President Dianne Harrison.

Erika D. Beck was announced Thursday morning as the university’s next president by the California State University Board of Trustees. She will take over the CSUN presidency on Jan. 11.

“From the robust academic programs to inspirational athletic competition to the expansive opportunities for arts and culture, I am inspired by the impact that CSUN has in shaping the face of the San Fernando Valley and beyond,” Beck said.

“While it is bittersweet to leave CSU Channel Islands where working together with faculty, staff, students and community we have made significant progress, I am thankful for this opportunity to join the talented CSUN faculty, staff and students to ensure that all Matadors rise.”

While president of CSUCI, Beck championed the campus’ vision to become a national leader in providing equitable, affordable and transformative education, she said. CSUCI placed at the top of many recent national rankings including those issued by U.S. News & World Report, Money and Washington Monthly.

“Her extensive knowledge of the CSU and California ensures that she will build on the successful work of outgoing CSUN President Dianne Harrison,” said CSU Trustee Debra Farar, chair of the CSUN search committee.

Prior to her appointment as the third president of CSU Channel Islands in 2016, Beck served as provost and executive vice president at Nevada State College.

Harrison, who has been leading CSUN since 2012, announced last November that she would be retiring at the end of June 2020 but delayed her retirement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She is now set to retire at the end of the year.

