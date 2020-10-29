CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday responded to a large car show in downtown Los Angeles.

LAPD Thursday responded to reports of a car show and possible street racing in downtown Los Angeles. (CBSLA)

According to the department, the meet-up was reported at about 8:15 p.m. It was also reported that cars were racing on surface streets in the area as dozens of pedestrians watched.

Video from Sky 9 showed several hundred cares and people taking over a parking structure near the intersection of 8th and Olive streets.

Traffic in the area was gridlocked for several blocks in all directions.

