LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday responded to a large car show in downtown Los Angeles.
According to the department, the meet-up was reported at about 8:15 p.m. It was also reported that cars were racing on surface streets in the area as dozens of pedestrians watched.
Video from Sky 9 showed several hundred cares and people taking over a parking structure near the intersection of 8th and Olive streets.
Traffic in the area was gridlocked for several blocks in all directions.