LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Galaxy, languishing in last place of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference, fired the bulk of the team’s coaching staff Thursday, including head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto — effective immediately.
In a statement, the team said Dominic Kinnear will serve as the LA Galaxy interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Along with Barros Schelotto, the LA Galaxy fired assistant coach Ariel Pereyra, goalkeeping coach Juan José Romero and performance coach Javier Valdecantos.
“Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction,” Dennis te Kloese, LA Galaxy general manager, said in a statement. “The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles.
“As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club’s current standing,” he continued. “I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club.”
Barros Schelotto was 21-26-6 during his time with the club. The LA Galaxy are 5-11-3 during the 2020 MLS Regular Season.
The LA Galaxy are scheduled to host Real Salt Lake Sunday at 7:30 p.m and Seattle Sounders FC Nov. 4. They are scheduled to finish the regular season with a road game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC Nov. 8.
