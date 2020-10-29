SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A post-Dodgers World Series victory celebration in the San Fernando Valley ended in violence that left two men dead and a car vandalized, police said Thursday.
Just before midnight Oct. 27, LAPD Mission Area patrol officers and Valley
Bureau Homicide detectives went to Polk Street and Glenoaks Boulevard to
respond to reports of a shooting, according to police.
As many as 40 people celebrating the Dodgers’ win flooded the intersection, setting off firework and drivers performing vehicle stunts, investigators said.
At some point, two male suspects approached a vehicle and smashed in a window with baseball bats. They then fled north on Glenoaks.
Several members of the crowd followed the pair as well as the vandalized vehicle.
Police said gunshots were fired, striking two people who were not vehicle occupants, and police were not sure if they were the initial assailants.
No suspect description was available.
Anyone with information are asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).