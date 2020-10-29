LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodger fans who were unable to get their hands on World Series gear Wednesday will get another shot Thursday.

The Dodger Stadium’s team stores will open Thursday for the first time since the Dodgers won the World Series, selling officially licensed merchandise commemorating their first title in 32 years.

The Top of the Park store and Left Field Plaza store will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

Beginning Friday, Dodger Stadium will also be serving as a voting center through to Election Day for voters looking to cast a ballot.

On Wednesday morning, Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the region opened early with World Series gear, but quickly sold out.

Dodgers championship merchandise set a sales record for the first eight hours it was available on Fanatics, surpassing the Chicago Cubs, Lakers and Philadelphia Eagles immediately following their titles, according to Michael Rubin, chairman of the online retailer.

The Dodgers flew back to L.A. Wednesday from Texas, one day after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to clinch their first World Series since 1988.

However, not among them was third-baseman Justin Turner, whose positive diagnosis for COVID-19 came during the later innings of Game 6. Despite being pulled from the game, Turner returned to the field to celebrate the title, drawing the ire of Major League Baseball.

