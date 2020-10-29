LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported one new death attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 253 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 67,552 cases and 1,306 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 60,490 had recovered.
There were 149 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 35 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 281 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 64,131 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 60,406 had recovered and 1,073 had died.
There were 231 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 53 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 78 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 14325 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,595 had recovered, 564 were under active quarantine and 166 had died.
There were 25 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, five of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 821,513 Riverside County residents, 797,148 San Bernardino County residents and 214,705 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.