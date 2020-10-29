CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, lancaster, Lancaster News

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities need the public’s help Thursday to identify a couple they say was involved in the assault of an Antelope Valley Transportation Authority passenger.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Details about when or where the assault happened were not released, but it apparently happened to a person on an Antelope Valley Transportation Authority bus.

Authorities did release surveillance images of the suspect and his female companion. They were seen leaving in a dark SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse.

The assault suspect was described as a Black man wearing glasses and wearing his hair in short dreadlocks. Surveillance images show he wore a white T-shirt, black pants with white stripes on the side and black shoes. His companion was described as a Black woman with tattoos on her right forearm. Images show she wore a white T-shirt with “23” printed on the front, a pink head covering and pink shoes.

Anyone with information about the assault or the two people being sought can call Detective Grajales at (661) 948-8466.

Comments

Leave a Reply