LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities need the public’s help Thursday to identify a couple they say was involved in the assault of an Antelope Valley Transportation Authority passenger.
Details about when or where the assault happened were not released, but it apparently happened to a person on an Antelope Valley Transportation Authority bus.
Authorities did release surveillance images of the suspect and his female companion. They were seen leaving in a dark SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse.
The assault suspect was described as a Black man wearing glasses and wearing his hair in short dreadlocks. Surveillance images show he wore a white T-shirt, black pants with white stripes on the side and black shoes. His companion was described as a Black woman with tattoos on her right forearm. Images show she wore a white T-shirt with “23” printed on the front, a pink head covering and pink shoes.
Anyone with information about the assault or the two people being sought can call Detective Grajales at (661) 948-8466.