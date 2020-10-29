CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of protesters rallied Thursday at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne to voice opposition to a planned satellite launch for the Turkish government.

The protest along Crenshaw Boulevard near the 105 Freeway started around 3 p.m. and caused traffic disruptions, according to reports.

Protesters held signs alleging the Turksat 1A payload would be used to “kill civilians” by targeting Armenians with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Earlier this month, thousands participated in demonstrations across Southern California in an effort to draw attention to the deadly conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The two nations agreed to “a humanitarian cease-fire” earlier this week, but fighting remains ongoing.

