LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of protesters rallied Thursday at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne to voice opposition to a planned satellite launch for the Turkish government.
The protest along Crenshaw Boulevard near the 105 Freeway started around 3 p.m. and caused traffic disruptions, according to reports.
Protesters held signs alleging the Turksat 1A payload would be used to “kill civilians” by targeting Armenians with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).
Over 10000 people’s protesting in front of #spacex headquarter in Hawthorn California demanding spacex to stop the lunch of turkish satellite turksat A1 that will be used to guide UAV’s that kills civilians in #Artsakh #ՀԱՂԹԵԼՈՒԵՆՔ pic.twitter.com/hiaBNe2jFh
— siro kejejian (@sirokejejian) October 30, 2020
SpaceX, STOP the satellite launch to #TerroristTurkey! You’re killing Armenians! You are single-handedly aiding the Armenian Genocide Turkey and Azerbaijan are committing today in Artsakh for the past 32 D A Y S!#HaltSpaceX#CancelTurkey #StopTurksSAT5A pic.twitter.com/ug9sRWx73K
— Ev Kara (@EvelinaKara_) October 30, 2020
Earlier this month, thousands participated in demonstrations across Southern California in an effort to draw attention to the deadly conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The two nations agreed to “a humanitarian cease-fire” earlier this week, but fighting remains ongoing.