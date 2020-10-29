Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Help is needed Thursday to identify the drivers who ran over an elderly man in Koreatown.
Chan Wook Park, 87, died after he was hit by two cars on Feb. 22 in the area of 8th Street and Westmoreland in Koreatown.
Witnesses told the LAPD that two cars hit Park – a white 4-door BMW and a white sedan. Police shared surveillance images of the two cars, and a composite sketch of one of the suspects.
A $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identification of both drivers.