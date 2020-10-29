SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with the carjacking and murder of a San Bernardino man, but police say a second suspect in the crime remains at large.

Police say Jose Luis Garcia, 60, was seriously injured on Oct. 19 while trying to intervene in a carjacking and homicide in the area of Cajon Boulevard and Majestic Avenue.

“During that attempted intervention, a traffic collision occurred with the suspects,” San Bernardino police officials said.

The suspects fled the area after the collision, and Garcia was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

In an update Wednesday, San Bernardino police say they arrested one of the suspects on Oct. 22 and booked him on suspicion of murder. Police did not release his identity, but said he was a parolee who is being held without bail.

“The identity of the suspect is being withheld as investigators are actively following additional leads for the second involved suspect and do not want to compromise this investigation,” officials said. “We wanted the public informed that one of these two suspects had been arrested and booked, while the other has been identified.”

The identity of the second suspect is also being withheld.

Anyone with information about the carjacking can contact Detective J. Alvarez at (909) 384-4935 or via email at alvarez_jo@sbcity.org, or Sgt. B. Baker at (909) 384-4955 or via email at baker_br@sbcity.org.