LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodgers third-baseman Justin Turner refused to comply with security after the Dodgers won the World Series despite being placed in isolation following his removal from the World Series game due to a positive COVID-19 test, Major League Baseball officials said Wednesday.
In a statement issued just hours after Los Angeles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays for the franchise’s seventh title, league officials said Turner “chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others” after he was removed from the game.
Confirming an earlier report, MLB officials say security asked Turner to leave the field, but “he emphatically refused to comply.”
“While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the
field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk,” the statement said.
Both teams were undergoing additional COVID testing Wednesday “and their travel back to their home cities will be determined after being approved by the appropriate authorities,” officials added.
A “full investigation into this matter” was underway, according to the league.
The news media needs to let this go. Quit ruining the win. All of those players and their families were in the bubble together. Turner was in the dugout during the game so they are all exposed already. The bigger question is HOW did he get exposed? Cover some REAL news please.