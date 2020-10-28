LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to seven additional sexual assault counts involving six women for incidents that date back to 1996, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
The 67-year-old – whose legal name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt – now faces a total of 11 counts of forcible rape and other charges involving 23 victims that span from 1996 to 2020, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.
The new charges span a 17-year period and the victims range in age from 17 to 38. In October 1996, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Hyatt during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley, according to prosecutors.
Another 14 cases were declined Wednesday because they were outside the statute of limitations, prosecutors said.
He was first charged with rape and sexual assault against four women in June. In August, prosecutors introduced sexual assault charges involving 13 additional women.
If convicted as charged, Hyatt faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison.
He is set to return to court Dec. 14.