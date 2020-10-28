SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Entertainment executive and producer David Guillod was arrested Wednesday at his Sherman Oaks home on suspicion of sexual assault.
The 53-year-old was arrested and booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles after detectives conducted a search and arrest warrant at his home.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, an unidentified woman alleged that Guillod sexually assaulted her during an “evening meeting” on Oct. 21.
Guillod was out on bail for sexual assault allegations the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting.
He previously surrendered himself to San Barbara County authorities on June 22 after being charged with 11 felony charges — including rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged woman. Those charges are connected to four alleged attacks that occurred in May 2012, December 2014 and January 2015.
Guillod is best known for producing 2017’s “Atomic Blonde,” starring Charlize Theron, as well as Netflix’s “Extraction,” starring Chris Hemsworth.
He stepped down as chief executive of Primal Wave Entertainment in 2018 after “Ted” actress Jessica Barth publicly accused the producer in 2017 of drugging and raping her in 2012.
Guillod is being held on $5 million bail.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)