LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A salute with water cannons welcomed the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers as they landed at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday evening.

One of the first players off the plane was Mookie Betts, holding the trophy up into the air as he descended the stairs.

Back at Dodger Stadium, fans lined Vin Scully Way to greet the boys in blue as they returned to Chavez Ravine for the first time in weeks.

“For them to win, it was just fantastic,” one fan said. “A wonderful, beautiful feeling that we had.”

As players left the stadium, a few stopped to greet fans, including Kike Hernandez, catcher Austin Barnes and pitcher Alex Wood chanting, “Welcome back!”

Noticeably missing from the celebration was Justin Turner. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweeted that the entire team, aside from Turner and his wife, were allowed to return to Los Angeles.

The entire #Dodgers team, with the exception of Justin Turner and his wife, were allowed to travel on the team plane back to LA. They all tested negative. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 28, 2020

Turner, who tested positive for COVID-19 during Game 6 of the World Series, was under investigation by Major League Baseball for returning to the field to celebrate after the Dodgers won.

“He’s part of the team,” Betts said. “We can’t, we’re not excluding him from anything.”

It was not immediately clear when Turner would return to Los Angeles or if he or the team will face any consequences.