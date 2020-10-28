LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Khloe Kardashian revealed a recent health scare in a sneak peek of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Khloé had been stuck in her room quarantining before she got her results. Now, hear her reaction when she first realized she had COVID-19 earlier this year. A new episode of #KUWTK is Thursday at 8|7c on E! pic.twitter.com/dvizQEH9VQ — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 28, 2020

The preview for Thursday’s episode starts off with sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner expressing concern for the reality star.

“We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not,” Kim says in the preview. “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

The episode trailer ends with self-filmed footage of Khloe confirming the diagnosis.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” she said. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days.”

The reality star has since fully recovered after testing positive for the virus in March, but said her initial symptoms were really bad.

“Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold,” she said. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn’t say it was a migraine.

“The coughing, my chest would burn when I could cough,” she continued. “Let me tell you, that sh*t is real.”