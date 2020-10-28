GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A 27-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of unemployment insurance fraud.
Patrol officers pulled over Razmik Grigoryan, of Tujunga, on suspicion of speeding Friday at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of San Fernando Road and Broadway, according to the Glendale Police Department.
During the routine traffic stop, the officers reported seeing multiple Employment Development Department debit cards inside the vehicle and an open bag containing several thousand dollars in cash. On the front seat of the vehicle, officers also reported seeing a large number of prepaid gift cards, several pieces of EDD paperwork and notebooks with identity profiles — including people’s names, birthdates and social security numbers.
Police said they recovered approximately 39 EDD debit cards, more than $15,000 in cash, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, several bags containing EDD mail addressed to different people, a bag containing approximately 18 keys for post office boxes with different addresses on them, a military-grade electronic jamming device, methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe and numerous receipts for department stores — each for cash purchases exceeding $10,000.
Grigoryan was arrested on suspicion of felony identity theft, forging an official seal, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm.
Because Grigoryan was already out on bail for two other arrests involving identity theft charges, a bail deviation was obtained by police.