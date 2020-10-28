REAL-TIME EVACUATION MAP

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) – Crews made major progress early Wednesday morning on a wildfire which broke out in Corona and then spread into San Bernardino and Orange counties.

The Blue Ridge Fire has burned 14,334 acres and was 16% contained as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, up from zero the day before. At least one structure has been destroyed and seven more have been damaged, according to CAL Fire numbers.

The burned acreage estimate was lowered from 15,200 on Tuesday.

Evacuation orders remain in place for parts of Chino Hills, Yorba Linda and Brea. More than 20,000 structures are still threatened. About 9,000 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders.

The blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Green River Road and the 91 Freeway on the west end of Corona, near the Green River Golf Club.

Buoyed by powerful Santa Ana winds which reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour, the fire quickly spread west, first across San Bernardino County lines into Chino Hills, and then across Orange County lines into Yorba Linda.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation point at the Chino Hills Community Center.

Evacuations remain in place for Olinda Village and Hollydale in Yorba Linda.

In Chino Hills, the neighborhoods north and south of Soquel Canyon Parkway are also under evacuation, as is the Butterfield Ranch area, Village Oaks and Vellano.

All of Carbon Canyon from the Orange County line east to Summit Ranch in San Bernardino County is under evacuation as well.

Some roads in the area have started to reopen — one of two lanes will be open on southbound state Route 71 while crews fix a fire-damaged guardrail, and is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Traffic was also being allowed on the SR 91 connectors to the 71, a Caltrans spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, SR 142 remains closed from Chino Hills Parkway to Portola Parkway and the 71 southbound at Euclid Avenue off-ramps were also closed, Caltrans said.

Meanwhile, firefighters are also battling the 13,300-acre Silverado Fire, which broke out east of Irvine Monday morning and caused more than 90,000 residents to evacuate. Most mandatory evacuations have been lifted. That fire is 25% contained Wednesday.

