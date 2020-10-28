LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while San Bernardino County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 306 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 67,299 cases and 1,305 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 60,172 had recovered.
There were 148 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 32 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 483 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 63,850 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 60,112 had recovered and 1,073 had died.
There were 203 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 38 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 60 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 14,247 cases and 166 deaths. Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,557 had recovered and 524 were under active quarantine.
There were 26 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, four of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 812,951 Riverside County residents,791,409 San Bernardino County residents and 213,644 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.