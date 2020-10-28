Comments
IRVINE (CBSLA) – A barn own is safe after being rescued Tuesday by some alert firefighters who were battling the Silverado Fire burning east of Irvine.
Orange County Fire Authority crews who were on a brush rig found the owl, wrapped him in a fire jacket and then transported him to the nonprofit Orange County Bird of Prey Center in Lake Forest.
He was being treated Wednesday for burned feathers and smoke inhalation. He is expected to survive.
When he fully recovers, he will be released back into the wild.
The Silverado Fire, which broke out Monday in Santiago Canyon, has burned 13,354 acres in size and is 25% contained.