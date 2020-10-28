REAL-TIME EVACUATION MAP

IRVINE (CBSLA) – Firefighters made progress overnight on the Silverado Fire as a huge swath of residents from Irvine and Lake Forest neighborhoods were back in their homes Wednesday.

The fire was 13,354 acres in size and 25% contained Wednesday morning, up from 5% the day before, according to CAL Fire. No homes have been damaged or destroyed.

More than 69,000 structures remain threatened.

At the fire’s height, more than 91,000 people were evacuated. However, many of those evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday.

Two firefighters who were critically burned in the blaze remain hospitalized.

More than 1,200 firefighters are battling the fire with the help of eight water-dropping helicopters.

The powerful Santa Ana winds and red flag conditions which helped spread the fire have diminished.

“Today, fire crews will reinforce existing controlled lines,” CAL Fire said in a statement. “With favorable weather, fire crews will find opportunities to establish more control lines.”

The fire broke out before 7 a.m. Monday in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads amid powerful Santa Ana winds and red flag conditions. Within about three hours it had exploded to 2,000 acres.

Five firefighters have been injured in the Silverado Fire. Two are in critical condition and the three others have been treated for minor injuries at local hospitals and released.

The two in critical condition are 26 and 31 years old. Both sustained second- and third- degree burns Monday afternoon, one over 65% of his body and the other over half his body, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said.

Both firefighters were intubated at OC Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

Meanwhile, all residents south of Portola Parkway and west of the 133 Freeway were allowed back into their homes Tuesday, as were those living east of the 133 Freeway to Portola High School and between Irvine and Great Park boulevards.

Everyone living south of Portola, east of the 133, and west of Axis was also allowed back home.

It’s unclear how many people still remain under evacuation. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for Jackson Ranch, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.

Several portions of the 241, 261, 91 and 133 freeways remain closed.

All schools in the Irvine Unified School District are closed Wednesday. Tustin Unified schools will operate on a normal schedule, except for special education classes, which will be conducted online, the district said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of firefighters are also battling the Blue Ridge Fire which broke out in Corona Monday afternoon and spread west into Chino Hills and Yorba Linda. The 14,300-acre blaze has destroyed one home and damaged at least seven more.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)