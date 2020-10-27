LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Ventura County reported additional cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 261 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 66,993 cases and 1,303 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 59,909 had recovered.

There were 166 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 58 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Riverside remained in the purple tier Tuesday with a case rate of 10.1 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 5.6% and a health equity rate of 7.4%.

In order to move back into the red tier, the county needs to have a case rate between 4 and 7 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate between 5% and 8% and a health equity rate between 5.3% and 8% for two consecutive weeks.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 593 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 63,367 cases and 1,073 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 59,796 had recovered.

There were 215 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of last Thursday, 43 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

San Bernardino also remained in the purple tier Tuesday with a case rate of 11.9 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 6.6% and a health equity rate of 9.1%.

In order to move into the red tier, the county needs to have a case rate between 4 and 7 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate between 5% and 8% and a health equity rate between 5.3% and 8% for two consecutive weeks.

Ventura County health officials reported 26 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 14,187 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,493 had recovered, 529 were under active quarantine and 165 had died.

There were 27 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, eight of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Ventura remained in the red tier Tuesday with a case rate of 4.9 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 2.6% and a health equity rate of 2.9%.

In order to move to the orange tier, the county needs to have a case rate between 1 and 3.9 per 100,000, a positivity rate between 2% and 4.9% and a health equity rate between 2.2% and 5.2% for two consecutive weeks.

As of Tuesday evening, 808,700 Riverside County residents,785,794 San Bernardino County residents and 212,575 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.