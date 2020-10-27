LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A South Los Angeles school was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday during the search for a grand theft auto suspect in the area.
Los Angeles Unified schools have not been permitting in-person learning for students because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it was not immediately clear who was on campus at the time.
The incident happened near 59th Street Elementary School, located at 5939 Second Avenue around 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The suspect was described as a 6’3″ 30-year-old man, wearing blue pants and a black shirt with white lettering, school police officials reported.
In all, three suspects were taken into custody by 3:30 p.m., but it was not immediately clear if they were all involved in the alleged grand theft auto incident.
The school’s lockdown was lifted a short time after.
No further details were provided.